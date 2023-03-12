NCM Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

NCM Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 3.0% of NCM Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. NCM Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,947,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,175,261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,746,312 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 14.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,102,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,242,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,420 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,832,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,167,954,000 after buying an additional 1,229,595 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,530,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,855,321,000 after purchasing an additional 371,702 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,901,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,855,000 after buying an additional 258,396 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $387.88 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $464.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $401.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $392.63. The company has a market cap of $289.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

