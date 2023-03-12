NCM Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

NCM Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 88.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,784 shares during the quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, jvl associates llc grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. jvl associates llc now owns 6,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWO opened at $219.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.14. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $192.88 and a 12 month high of $265.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.04.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

