NCM Capital Management LLC Acquires 498 Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES)

NCM Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC owned about 0.26% of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc grew its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 41.9% in the third quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 3,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVES opened at $41.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $204.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.60. Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF has a 12-month low of $36.71 and a 12-month high of $50.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.46 and its 200 day moving average is $41.49.

The Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (AVES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of emerging market equities with lower prices relative to their book values. AVES was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

