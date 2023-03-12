Navcoin (NAV) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.57 Million

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 12th. Navcoin has a total market cap of $3.57 million and $1,373.69 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0474 or 0.00000230 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.43 or 0.00186794 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00088936 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00059021 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00054428 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004613 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000262 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000818 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 75,682,626 coins and its circulating supply is 75,395,234 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

