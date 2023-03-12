Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) Short Interest Update

Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 857,700 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the February 13th total of 1,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 230,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Nautilus Stock Down 7.3 %

Shares of NLS stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 471,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,856. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.52. Nautilus has a one year low of $1.23 and a one year high of $4.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NLS. William Blair cut shares of Nautilus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nautilus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.67.

Institutional Trading of Nautilus

Nautilus Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 196.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,152,783 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 763,883 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 84.8% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 894,670 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 410,481 shares during the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nautilus in the third quarter valued at $652,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nautilus in the second quarter valued at $658,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 21.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,475,889 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 259,675 shares during the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nautilus, Inc engages in the provision of fitness products. It operates through the Direct and Retail segments. The Direct segment offers products directly to consumers through direct advertising, catalogs and the Internet. The Retail segment retails products through a network of independent retail companies with stores located in the United States and Canada, as well as Internet-based merchandising.

