Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP) Announces None Dividend of $2.43

Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP – Get Rating) announced a None dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 2.43 per share by the energy company on Tuesday, March 21st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th.

Natural Resource Partners has increased its dividend by an average of 14.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NRP traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.12. The stock had a trading volume of 33,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,351. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $734.64 million, a PE ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.29. Natural Resource Partners has a fifty-two week low of $34.83 and a fifty-two week high of $65.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.38.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new position in Natural Resource Partners during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. MAS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Natural Resource Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $384,000. Mudita Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Natural Resource Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,191,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Natural Resource Partners by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,413 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 6,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,787,000. 38.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Natural Resource Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th.

Natural Resource Partners LP engages in the business of owning, managing, and leasing a diversified portfolio of mineral properties. It operates through the Coal Royalty and Other, and Soda Ash segments. The Coal Royalty and Other segment consists of coal royalty properties and coal-related transportation and processing assets.

