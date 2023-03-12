National Express Group (OTCMKTS:NXPGF) Cut to Sell at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital downgraded shares of National Express Group (OTCMKTS:NXPGF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of National Express Group from GBX 320 ($3.85) to GBX 200 ($2.41) in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th.

National Express Group Stock Performance

Shares of NXPGF stock opened at $1.45 on Thursday. National Express Group has a 1 year low of $1.45 and a 1 year high of $3.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.89.

About National Express Group

National Express Group Plc engages in the public transport operation with bus, coach and rail services in the UK, Continental Europe, North Africa, North America, and the Middle East. It operates through the following segments: UK Bus, UK Coach, Rail, North America, Spain and Morocco, and Central functions.

