National Express Group (LON:NEX) Downgraded by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital cut shares of National Express Group (LON:NEX – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Liberum Capital currently has GBX 115 ($1.38) price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 155 ($1.86).

National Express Group Stock Performance

National Express Group stock opened at GBX 138.90 ($1.67) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 133.85 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 155.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.59. National Express Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 119 ($1.43) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 274.40 ($3.30). The company has a market capitalization of £852.97 million, a PE ratio of -1,157.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.30.

National Express Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a yield of 3.79%.

National Express Group Company Profile

National Express Group PLC engages in providing public transport services in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Morocco, Switzerland, the United States, and Canada. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

