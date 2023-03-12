National Bank Financial Downgrades Transcontinental (OTCMKTS:TCLAF) to Sector Perform

National Bank Financial cut shares of Transcontinental (OTCMKTS:TCLAF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Transcontinental from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.

Get Transcontinental alerts:

Transcontinental Price Performance

TCLAF opened at $9.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.76. Transcontinental has a 12-month low of $9.25 and a 12-month high of $14.73.

About Transcontinental

Transcontinental, Inc engages in the provision of print and digital media, flexible packaging, and publishing services. It operates through the following business segments: Printing Sector, Packaging Sector, and Other. The Printing Sector offers premedia services, flyer and in-store marketing product printing, door-to-door distribution, print solutions, and personalized and mass marketing products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Transcontinental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcontinental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.