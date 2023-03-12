Nano Reaches Market Cap of $100.74 Million (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 11th. One Nano coin can now be purchased for about $0.76 or 0.00003672 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Nano has traded down 12.6% against the U.S. dollar. Nano has a market cap of $100.74 million and approximately $2.37 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20,590.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $69.26 or 0.00336344 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00017100 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $140.71 or 0.00683388 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00083656 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.00 or 0.00553653 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000791 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004822 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010031 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.

*The official Nano ticker is “XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. *”

Buying and Selling Nano

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

