Mynaric AG (NASDAQ:MYNA) Short Interest Down 18.2% in February

Mynaric AG (NASDAQ:MYNA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the February 13th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Mynaric from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MYNA. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Mynaric by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 656,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 110,854 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Mynaric during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mynaric during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.15% of the company’s stock.
Mynaric AG engages in developing and manufacturing advanced laser communication technology for long-distance data transmission between moving objects for wireless terrestrial, airborne, and space applications in Germany and internationally. The company offers CONDOR, an optical inter-satellite link flight terminal for satellite-to-satellite communications in space; and HAWK, an airborne flight terminal for air-to-air and air-to-ground links of airborne vehicles.
