Mynaric AG (NASDAQ:MYNA) Short Interest Down 18.2% in February

Mynaric AG (NASDAQ:MYNA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the February 13th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Mynaric from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MYNA. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Mynaric by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 656,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 110,854 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Mynaric during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mynaric during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.15% of the company’s stock.

Mynaric Trading Down 5.2 %

Mynaric Company Profile

Shares of MYNA traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.20. The company had a trading volume of 11,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,796. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Mynaric has a 52-week low of $3.37 and a 52-week high of $12.11.

Mynaric AG engages in developing and manufacturing advanced laser communication technology for long-distance data transmission between moving objects for wireless terrestrial, airborne, and space applications in Germany and internationally. The company offers CONDOR, an optical inter-satellite link flight terminal for satellite-to-satellite communications in space; and HAWK, an airborne flight terminal for air-to-air and air-to-ground links of airborne vehicles.

