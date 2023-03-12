Mydecine Innovations Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYCOF) Short Interest Update

Mydecine Innovations Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYCOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the February 13th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Mydecine Innovations Group Trading Down 8.0 %
Shares of OTCMKTS MYCOF traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.39. The company had a trading volume of 8,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,170. Mydecine Innovations Group has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $6.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.48.
About Mydecine Innovations Group
