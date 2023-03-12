Mydecine Innovations Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYCOF) Short Interest Update

Mydecine Innovations Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYCOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the February 13th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Mydecine Innovations Group Trading Down 8.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS MYCOF traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.39. The company had a trading volume of 8,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,170. Mydecine Innovations Group has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $6.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.48.

Get Mydecine Innovations Group alerts:

About Mydecine Innovations Group

(Get Rating)

See Also

Mydecine Innovations Group, Inc operates as a life sciences company dedicated to the development and commercialization of adaptive pathway medicines, natural health products and digital health solutions. It encompasses three companies: Mindleap Health, Mydecine Health Sciences, and NeuroPharm Inc The Mindleap Health is an advanced digital health platform that helps people connect with mental health specialists who can empower them to thrive and develop habits for a healthy mind.

Receive News & Ratings for Mydecine Innovations Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mydecine Innovations Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.