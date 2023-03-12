My DeFi Pet 1-Day Volume Reaches $493,686.27 (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. One My DeFi Pet token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0655 or 0.00000305 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar. My DeFi Pet has a market capitalization of $1.92 million and $493,686.27 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

My DeFi Pet Token Profile

My DeFi Pet (CRYPTO:DPET) is a token. Its launch date was April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,374,321 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official message board is mydefipet.medium.com. The official website for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

My DeFi Pet Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire My DeFi Pet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy My DeFi Pet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

