MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) PT Lowered to $1.25

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $2.00 to $1.25 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on MPLN. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of MultiPlan from $3.00 to $1.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of MultiPlan from $5.50 to $2.05 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

MultiPlan Stock Performance

MultiPlan stock opened at $1.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.93. The company has a market cap of $683.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. MultiPlan has a fifty-two week low of $0.87 and a fifty-two week high of $6.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MultiPlan Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPLN. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in MultiPlan in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in MultiPlan in the third quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in MultiPlan by 23.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 545,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after acquiring an additional 105,068 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in MultiPlan in the third quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in MultiPlan by 16.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 160,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 22,545 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment and revenue integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

Featured Stories

