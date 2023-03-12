MovieBloc One Day Volume Reaches $2.92 Million (MBL)

MovieBloc (MBL) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. One MovieBloc token can now be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MovieBloc has traded 16.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. MovieBloc has a total market cap of $46.45 million and $2.92 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MovieBloc alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000346 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.12 or 0.00445204 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,362.09 or 0.30092872 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000090 BTC.

MovieBloc Profile

MovieBloc launched on December 12th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,732,039,555 tokens. MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MovieBloc is www.moviebloc.com. MovieBloc’s official message board is medium.com/moviebloc.

MovieBloc Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MovieBloc is a blockchain-based platform for the movie and home entertainment industry that aims to provide transparent revenue sharing, equal screening opportunities, and diverse content to viewers while rewarding them for their contributions. The platform allows creators to get revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity. Users get access to a variety of content and are rewarded for providing curation, subtitles, and marketing materials to the community. The platform has screened over 100 movies and dramas and has established MBL Media, a content IP development company, to develop animation and movie content. The MBL token is used for economic activity on the platform such as watching premium content, paying translators, donating to creators and translators, and rewarding users for their contributions. MovieBloc project was launched in May 2019, and has since been listed on multiple exchanges. The platform recently moved to the Ontology mainnet.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MovieBloc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MovieBloc should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MovieBloc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MovieBloc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MovieBloc and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.