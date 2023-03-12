MovieBloc (MBL) Price Hits $0.0028 on Exchanges

MovieBloc (MBL) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 12th. MovieBloc has a market capitalization of $44.63 million and approximately $2.74 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MovieBloc token can now be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MovieBloc has traded 19.1% lower against the US dollar.

MovieBloc Profile

MovieBloc launched on December 12th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,732,039,555 tokens. MovieBloc’s official message board is medium.com/moviebloc. MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc and its Facebook page is accessible here. MovieBloc’s official website is www.moviebloc.com.

MovieBloc Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MovieBloc is a blockchain-based platform for the movie and home entertainment industry that aims to provide transparent revenue sharing, equal screening opportunities, and diverse content to viewers while rewarding them for their contributions. The platform allows creators to get revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity. Users get access to a variety of content and are rewarded for providing curation, subtitles, and marketing materials to the community. The platform has screened over 100 movies and dramas and has established MBL Media, a content IP development company, to develop animation and movie content. The MBL token is used for economic activity on the platform such as watching premium content, paying translators, donating to creators and translators, and rewarding users for their contributions. MovieBloc project was launched in May 2019, and has since been listed on multiple exchanges. The platform recently moved to the Ontology mainnet.”

