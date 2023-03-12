Motive Capital Corp II (NYSE:MTVC) Short Interest Update

Motive Capital Corp II (NYSE:MTVC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, an increase of 253.8% from the February 13th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 278,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Motive Capital Corp II

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTVC. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motive Capital Corp II during the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Motive Capital Corp II by 96.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 367,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after buying an additional 181,104 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Motive Capital Corp II by 6.5% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 29,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new position in shares of Motive Capital Corp II during the third quarter valued at $3,443,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Motive Capital Corp II by 173.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 259,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after buying an additional 164,392 shares during the period. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Motive Capital Corp II Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTVC remained flat at $10.39 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 42,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,018. Motive Capital Corp II has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $10.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.16.

Motive Capital Corp II Company Profile

Motive Capital Corp II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial software and information services companies. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

