Morgan Stanley Lowers Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have $8.40 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $8.00.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Diversey in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a market perform rating and a $5.80 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Diversey in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They set an underperform rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on Diversey from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Diversey from $7.70 to $6.70 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.35.

Get Diversey alerts:

Diversey Trading Down 0.4 %

DSEY opened at $8.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 2.00. Diversey has a 52 week low of $3.95 and a 52 week high of $10.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.

Institutional Trading of Diversey

About Diversey

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Diversey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diversey by 429.4% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 5,767 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Diversey during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Diversey during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Diversey by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074 shares in the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Institutional, and Food & Beverage. The Institutional segment offers products, solutions, equipment, and machines, including infection prevention and personal care products, floor and building care chemicals, kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals and machines, dosing and dispensing equipment, and floor care machines, as well as engineering, consulting, and training services related to productivity management, water and energy management, and risk management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Diversey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.