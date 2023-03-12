Morgan Stanley Boosts SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) Price Target to $3.10

SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $2.90 to $3.10 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on SmartRent to $5.25 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on SmartRent from $4.25 to $4.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on SmartRent from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $5.48.
SmartRent Stock Performance
SMRT stock opened at $2.30 on Thursday. SmartRent has a 52-week low of $2.03 and a 52-week high of $7.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.65.
SmartRent Company Profile
SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.
