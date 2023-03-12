Morgan Stanley Boosts SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) Price Target to $3.10

SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $2.90 to $3.10 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on SmartRent to $5.25 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on SmartRent from $4.25 to $4.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on SmartRent from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $5.48.

Get SmartRent alerts:

SmartRent Stock Performance

SMRT stock opened at $2.30 on Thursday. SmartRent has a 52-week low of $2.03 and a 52-week high of $7.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SmartRent

SmartRent Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in SmartRent during the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in SmartRent during the 1st quarter worth $175,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in SmartRent by 128.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,496,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,931,000 after buying an additional 4,207,723 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in SmartRent by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 446,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after buying an additional 11,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in SmartRent by 224.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 100,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 69,800 shares during the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SmartRent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartRent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.