Monero Trading Down 4.4% Over Last 7 Days (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. Monero has a total market capitalization of $2.58 billion and approximately $98.50 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monero coin can currently be bought for $141.28 or 0.00684635 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Monero has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,636.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.93 or 0.00338888 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00017350 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00083721 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.41 or 0.00554390 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004828 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010031 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.00 or 0.00159911 BTC.

Monero Profile

Monero (CRYPTO:XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,251,233 coins. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

