Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Purchased by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC grew its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,091 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 124.1% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the third quarter worth $39,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the third quarter worth $41,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the third quarter worth $56,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondelez International Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $64.90 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.72 and a 12-month high of $68.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.61.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Mondelez International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.06.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

