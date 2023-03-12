Mizuho Raises Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Price Target to $26.00

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SQSP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Squarespace from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Squarespace from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Squarespace from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Squarespace in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Squarespace in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.64.

Shares of SQSP opened at $26.33 on Wednesday. Squarespace has a 52-week low of $14.43 and a 52-week high of $30.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.28 and its 200-day moving average is $21.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.08, a PEG ratio of 69.78 and a beta of 0.12.

In related news, General Counsel Courtenay O’connor sold 21,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total transaction of $504,475.14. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 38,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,318.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 45.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Squarespace in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Squarespace by 2,128.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Squarespace in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Squarespace in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Squarespace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 40.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, and scheduling, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

