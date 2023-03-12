Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised Mizuho Financial Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold.
Mizuho Financial Group Trading Down 5.0 %
Shares of MFG stock opened at $3.07 on Wednesday. Mizuho Financial Group has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $3.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.48.
About Mizuho Financial Group
Mizuho Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company which engages in the provision of financial services such as banking, trust banking, securities, and others. It operates through the following segments: Mizuho Bank Ltd. (MHKB), Mizuho Trust & Banking Co, Ltd. (MHTB), and Mizuho Securities Co, Ltd.
