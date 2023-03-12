MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INKT) Short Interest Update

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, a decrease of 60.9% from the February 13th total of 56,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

MiNK Therapeutics Stock Performance

MiNK Therapeutics stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.00. 61,355 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,476. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.21 and a 200 day moving average of $2.31. The firm has a market cap of $67.58 million, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of -0.64. MiNK Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.09 and a 12-month high of $4.32.

Institutional Trading of MiNK Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in MiNK Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MiNK Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MiNK Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MiNK Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Longbow Finance SA purchased a new stake in shares of MiNK Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $435,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

MiNK Therapeutics Company Profile

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic, off-the-shelf, invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases. Its product candidate is AGENT-797, an off-the-shelf, allogeneic for iNKT cell therapy and treatment of various myeloma diseases, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

