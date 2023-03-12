Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Short Interest Update

Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 343,300 shares, a decrease of 15.3% from the February 13th total of 405,400 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 157,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Insider Activity at Minerals Technologies

In related news, Director Rocky Motwani bought 822 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.82 per share, with a total value of $49,994.04. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,994.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Brett Argirakis sold 927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $55,647.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,694 shares in the company, valued at $942,110.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rocky Motwani acquired 822 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.82 per share, with a total value of $49,994.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,994.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTX. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Minerals Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 308.9% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Minerals Technologies Trading Down 2.7 %

Separately, Sidoti lowered Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Minerals Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

MTX stock traded down $1.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.26. 169,886 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,260. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 1.30. Minerals Technologies has a 1 year low of $49.38 and a 1 year high of $73.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.76 and a 200-day moving average of $59.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.52). Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 5.76%. The business had revenue of $507.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Minerals Technologies will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Minerals Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.38%.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

Featured Articles

