MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND) Short Interest Down 22.2% in February

MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 65,900 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the February 13th total of 84,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MIND Technology

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MIND Technology stock. White Pine Capital LLC increased its position in shares of MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 415,070 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,334 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC owned approximately 3.01% of MIND Technology worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.52% of the company’s stock.

MIND Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MIND Technology stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.52. 59,767 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,640. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.58 and its 200 day moving average is $0.58. MIND Technology has a 52-week low of $0.37 and a 52-week high of $1.53.

MIND Technology Company Profile

MIND Technology ( NASDAQ:MIND Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 13th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.88 million during the quarter.

MIND Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology and solutions for exploration, survey and defense applications in oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic and security industries. The firm’s Marine Technology products business consists of the design, manufacture, and sale of specialized marine seismic equipment, side scan sonar, water-side security systems, and the equipment sales activities of its Australian subsidiary, Seismic Asia Pacific Pty Ltd.

