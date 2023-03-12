MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,118 shares during the quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LNT. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the third quarter valued at $60,670,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 23.5% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,957,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,666,000 after buying an additional 1,134,995 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,692,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,496,000 after buying an additional 1,021,148 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 35.9% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,202,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,717,000 after buying an additional 846,660 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,393,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,519,000 after buying an additional 754,571 shares during the period. 75.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LNT opened at $50.19 on Friday. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $47.19 and a 1-year high of $65.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.58 and a 200-day moving average of $53.67. The firm has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.53.

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). Alliant Energy had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $875.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a $0.4525 dividend. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 66.30%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Alliant Energy from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America lowered Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Guggenheim raised Alliant Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Alliant Energy to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Alliant Energy from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.50.

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations, and utility other.

