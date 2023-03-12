MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Sells 705 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 705 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in United Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in United Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 51.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 202.2% during the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 6,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.75, for a total transaction of $1,746,292.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $35,977.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.31, for a total transaction of $2,355,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,397 shares in the company, valued at $7,145,095.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 6,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.75, for a total transaction of $1,746,292.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $35,977.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 207,710 shares of company stock worth $53,118,846 over the last three months. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

United Therapeutics Stock Up 1.6 %

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $295.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.55.

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR opened at $228.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $255.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $246.84. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1 year low of $158.38 and a 1 year high of $283.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 9.85 and a quick ratio of 9.55.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by ($1.45). The business had revenue of $491.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.20 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 37.56% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 17.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company engaged in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma. It is involved in the development of novel pharmaceutical therapies and technologies that expand the availability of transplantable organs.

Read More

