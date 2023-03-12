MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,080 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 13,019 shares during the period. Micron Technology comprises about 0.6% of MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MU. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,472,484 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,278,171,000 after purchasing an additional 183,309 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 42,131,053 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,110,766,000 after acquiring an additional 190,553 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,319,966 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $625,768,000 after acquiring an additional 70,357 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,811,065 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $491,555,000 after acquiring an additional 48,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,852,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $489,354,000 after acquiring an additional 258,230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $183,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,840 shares in the company, valued at $2,623,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $183,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,623,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $1,244,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 248,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,454,198.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,000 shares of company stock worth $2,914,190. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MU. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.25.

Shares of MU opened at $54.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.39. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.43 and a 12-month high of $86.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.88.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Micron Technology had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 22.78%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.35%.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

