MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 132.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,243 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,551 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 776.5% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 298 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 360.0% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 379 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on SWKS. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $94.50 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.26.

Insider Transactions at Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,500 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $352,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,125,412.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 2,716 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $298,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,428 shares in the company, valued at $1,477,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $352,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,412.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,216 shares of company stock worth $1,010,950. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $111.29 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.16 and a 12-month high of $141.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.29.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.59. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 33.83%.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 11.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

