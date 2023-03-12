MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Purchases 30 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Deere & Company makes up about 0.8% of MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Deere & Company by 1.5% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 2.3% in the third quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 3.1% in the third quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in Deere & Company by 1.3% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in Deere & Company by 2.6% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $365.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $420.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $364.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $492.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $460.81.

Deere & Company Price Performance

DE stock opened at $395.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Deere & Company has a one year low of $283.81 and a one year high of $448.40. The stock has a market cap of $117.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $420.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $402.64.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.02. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 30.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 17.80%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

