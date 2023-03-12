MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Purchases 1,248 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,844 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 0.6% of MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 12.1% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,573,000 after acquiring an additional 4,359 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 413,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,461,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 716,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,062,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Argus lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.08.

In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,462,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $172.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.58. The company has a market capitalization of $236.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.48 and a 12 month high of $186.84.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.82 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.34% and a net margin of 10.31%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.76%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

