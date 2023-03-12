MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Makes New $854,000 Investment in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 32,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $854,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in HNI by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 16,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in HNI by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in HNI by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 56,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 5,798 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of HNI by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 9,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of HNI by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 646,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,129,000 after buying an additional 59,462 shares in the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HNI shares. Sidoti upgraded shares of HNI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of HNI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

In related news, CFO Marshall H. Bridges sold 4,383 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $141,790.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,338,484.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other HNI news, EVP Vincent P. Berger sold 2,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total value of $69,316.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,727.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Marshall H. Bridges sold 4,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $141,790.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,338,484.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HNI stock opened at $28.06 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.95. HNI Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.60 and a fifty-two week high of $39.54.

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. HNI had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The company had revenue of $568.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. HNI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.39%.

HNI Corp. engages in the provision of workplace furnishings and residential building products. It operates through the following segments: Workplace Furnishing and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment manufactures and markets a broad line of commercial and home office furniture, which includes panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products.

