MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,196 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in Salesforce by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 38,636 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 7,581 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in Salesforce by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 275 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,210 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 23,846 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total value of $28,939.74. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,273 shares in the company, valued at $198,066.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,034 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $132,920.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 901,195 shares in the company, valued at $115,848,617.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $28,939.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,066.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,568 shares of company stock worth $6,158,627. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Cowen downgraded shares of Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.24.

CRM stock opened at $173.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $173.18 billion, a PE ratio of 824.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $161.84 and its 200 day moving average is $153.29. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $126.34 and a one year high of $222.15.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to reacquire up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

