MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Has $1.02 Million Position in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,725 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,928 shares during the quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Open Text were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Open Text by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,102,068 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $108,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,650 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Open Text by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,538,858 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $549,985,000 after purchasing an additional 899,891 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Open Text by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,147,241 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,213,000 after purchasing an additional 771,614 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Open Text by 120.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,201,716 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,001,000 after purchasing an additional 656,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in Open Text by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,371,524 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $203,258,000 after purchasing an additional 636,804 shares in the last quarter. 63.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Open Text Trading Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ:OTEX opened at $34.39 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.67 and its 200-day moving average is $30.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. Open Text Co. has a 52 week low of $24.91 and a 52 week high of $44.10. The firm has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.90 and a beta of 1.04.

Open Text Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.243 dividend. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.51%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OTEX. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Open Text from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Open Text presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.71.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

