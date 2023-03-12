MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MET. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 179.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 540,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,957,000 after buying an additional 346,999 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 937.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 5,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 5,296 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MET opened at $62.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.41 and a twelve month high of $77.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.11.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $15.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.21 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.26%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MET. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on MetLife from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on MetLife from $77.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on MetLife from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MetLife currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.36.

In related news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 2,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total transaction of $202,732.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,471,008.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 2,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total transaction of $202,732.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,471,008.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Susan M. Podlogar sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $215,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,321,738.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,603 shares of company stock worth $3,348,193 in the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

