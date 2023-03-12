MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Acquires 12,474 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,437 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,474 shares during the quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 50,116 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 19.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 4.4% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,126 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 16,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alaska Air Group Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of ALK opened at $46.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.68. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a one year low of $38.19 and a one year high of $61.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.21, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.71.

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 0.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALK. Barclays raised Alaska Air Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James upped their target price on Alaska Air Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Alaska Air Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on Alaska Air Group from $57.50 to $58.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Alaska Air Group from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.05.

In other Alaska Air Group news, SVP Andrea L. Schneider sold 1,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total value of $81,092.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,105.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes scheduled air transportation on Alaska’s Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica and Belize.

