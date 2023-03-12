MFS Special Value Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:MFV)

MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0378 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

MFS Special Value Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.1% per year over the last three years.

Get MFS Special Value Trust alerts:

MFS Special Value Trust Trading Down 4.1 %

MFV stock opened at $4.22 on Friday. MFS Special Value Trust has a twelve month low of $3.95 and a twelve month high of $6.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MFS Special Value Trust

About MFS Special Value Trust

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MFV. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MFS Special Value Trust by 125.4% during the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 246,975 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 137,399 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of MFS Special Value Trust by 26.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 73,125 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 15,100 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MFS Special Value Trust by 74.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 34,310 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 14,592 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in MFS Special Value Trust by 21.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,838 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.43% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

MFS Special Value Trust operates as closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to seek high current income, but may also consider capital appreciation by investing in debt instruments rated below investment grade and in foreign securities. The company was founded on November 17, 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Special Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Special Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.