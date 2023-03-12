MFS High Income Municipal Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.01 (NYSE:CXE)

MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.014 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE CXE opened at $3.43 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.54. MFS High Income Municipal Trust has a twelve month low of $3.14 and a twelve month high of $4.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MFS High Income Municipal Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 895,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 206,159 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 776,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 19,245 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its position in MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 527.0% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 366,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 307,683 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC raised its position in MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 723.1% during the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 352,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 309,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 299,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. 14.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MFS High Income Municipal Trust

MFS High Income Municipal Trust is a closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to seek high current income exempt from federal income tax, but may also consider capital appreciation. The company was founded on January 9, 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

