Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) Holdings Lowered by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Metropolitan Bank worth $809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MCB. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 5,500.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Metropolitan Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. River Oaks Capital LLC raised its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank in the third quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank in the first quarter worth $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Metropolitan Bank from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd.

NYSE MCB opened at $43.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $479.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.62. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $42.86 and a 52-week high of $107.35.

In other news, EVP Scott Lublin sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $116,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,109,185.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. engages in the provision of banking solutions through its subsidiary, the Metropolitan Commercial Bank. It provides a range of business, commercial and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and affluent individuals.

