Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METXW) Short Interest Update

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METXW – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 35,200 shares, a decline of 17.2% from the February 13th total of 42,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.4 days.

Meten EdtechX Education Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:METXW remained flat at $0.04 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,286. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.04. Meten EdtechX Education Group has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.19.

