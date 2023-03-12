Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Short Interest Update

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 911,900 shares, a decrease of 14.8% from the February 13th total of 1,070,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 389,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Insider Transactions at Meritage Homes

In other news, CAO Alison Sasser sold 345 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $39,385.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 880 shares in the company, valued at $100,460.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $88,588.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,688.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Alison Sasser sold 345 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $39,385.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,460.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,683 shares of company stock worth $1,290,994. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Meritage Homes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Meritage Homes during the 2nd quarter worth $1,413,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 110.8% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 51,158 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,709,000 after buying an additional 26,895 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management lifted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 1,383 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 870,721 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,127,000 after buying an additional 4,989 shares during the period. Finally, Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 3,590 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Meritage Homes Price Performance

MTH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on Meritage Homes from $104.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Meritage Homes from $87.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Meritage Homes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.86.

NYSE MTH traded down $2.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $106.49. The company had a trading volume of 514,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,127. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.81. Meritage Homes has a twelve month low of $62.51 and a twelve month high of $117.22.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $7.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 27.92% and a net margin of 15.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.25 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes will post 12.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meritage Homes Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corp. engages in the design and construction of single family attached and detached homes. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment acquires and develops lands, constructs homes, markets and sells those homes, and provides warranty and customer services.

