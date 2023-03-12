Meritage Homes Co. (MTH) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the construction company on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

Meritage Homes Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MTH opened at $106.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.81. Meritage Homes has a 52-week low of $62.51 and a 52-week high of $117.22.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $7.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.03 by $0.06. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 27.92% and a net margin of 15.79%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.25 earnings per share. Meritage Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Meritage Homes will post 12.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MTH. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Meritage Homes from $104.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. TheStreet upgraded Meritage Homes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Meritage Homes from $106.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.86.

In other Meritage Homes news, CAO Alison Sasser sold 345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $39,385.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,460.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Meritage Homes news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $594,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,888,510. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Alison Sasser sold 345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $39,385.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,460.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,683 shares of company stock valued at $1,290,994 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Meritage Homes

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter worth about $36,473,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 252.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 488,657 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,054,000 after purchasing an additional 350,204 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter worth about $23,752,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 407,507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,572,000 after purchasing an additional 120,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,382,555 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,472,000 after purchasing an additional 96,567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corp. engages in the design and construction of single family attached and detached homes. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment acquires and develops lands, constructs homes, markets and sells those homes, and provides warranty and customer services.

