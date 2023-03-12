Meridian Mining UK Societas (OTCMKTS:MRRDF) Short Interest Down 16.4% in February

Meridian Mining UK Societas (OTCMKTS:MRRDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, a decrease of 16.4% from the February 13th total of 27,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Meridian Mining UK Societas Price Performance

Meridian Mining UK Societas stock traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$0.34. 31,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,927. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.29. Meridian Mining UK Societas has a 1-year low of C$0.24 and a 1-year high of C$0.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Meridian Mining UK Societas to $1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

About Meridian Mining UK Societas

Meridian Mining UK Societas, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Brazil. The company explores for manganese, gold, copper, and tin deposits. It holds interest in the Espigão polymetallic project and the Ariquemes tin project located in Rondônia.

