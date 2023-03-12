Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Announces $0.73 Quarterly Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.73 per share on Monday, April 10th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

Merck & Co., Inc. has increased its dividend by an average of 7.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Merck & Co., Inc. has a dividend payout ratio of 34.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Merck & Co., Inc. to earn $8.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.0%.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $107.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.64. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.31 and a 1-year high of $115.49. The company has a market cap of $273.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.34.

Insider Activity at Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 43.47% and a net margin of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total value of $9,431,686.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,312,555. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,436 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total value of $462,453.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,159,575. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total transaction of $9,431,686.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,312,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 100,245 shares of company stock valued at $11,168,256. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MRK. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $130,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Momentum Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, CIC Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on MRK. Citigroup lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.60.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.