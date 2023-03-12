MELD Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $24.34 Million (MELD)

MELD (MELD) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 12th. During the last seven days, MELD has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar. MELD has a market capitalization of $24.34 million and $1.71 million worth of MELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MELD token can now be bought for about $0.0155 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MELD alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000271 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000337 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $89.17 or 0.00432921 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,027.36 or 0.29262577 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000094 BTC.

MELD Profile

MELD’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,570,722,142 tokens. The official website for MELD is www.meld.com. The official message board for MELD is medium.com/meld-labs. The Reddit community for MELD is https://reddit.com/r/meld_labs/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MELD’s official Twitter account is @meld_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MELD

According to CryptoCompare, “MELD (MELD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Cardano platform. MELD has a current supply of 4,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MELD is 0.01559822 USD and is down -1.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $1,434,285.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meld.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MELD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MELD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MELD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.