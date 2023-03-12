Meituan (OTCMKTS:MPNGF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Meituan (OTCMKTS:MPNGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 915,300 shares, a growth of 25.1% from the February 13th total of 731,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 64.9 days.

Meituan Stock Performance

Shares of Meituan stock opened at $16.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.62. Meituan has a twelve month low of $13.33 and a twelve month high of $26.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on MPNGF shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Meituan in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Meituan from 210.00 to 170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th.

Meituan Company Profile

Meituan operates an e-commerce platform for various services. It operates through Food Delivery; In-store, Hotel & Travel; and New Initiatives and Others segments. The Food delivery segment provides consumers place orders of food prepared by merchants. The In-store, Hotel & Travel segment offers consumers purchase local consumer services provided by merchants in numerous in-store categories or make reservations for hotels and attractions.

