Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Trims Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lowered its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,298 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in Prologis by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 28,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 6.4% during the third quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank raised its position in shares of Prologis by 0.7% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 40,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,107,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 2.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,468,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,815,000 after buying an additional 49,965 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Price Performance

Prologis stock opened at $116.98 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $124.06 and a 200-day moving average of $116.96. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.03 and a 52-week high of $174.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.99.

Prologis Increases Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 56.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 72.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Prologis to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Raymond James increased their target price on Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on Prologis from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Prologis from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Prologis to $141.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.00.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

