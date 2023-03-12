Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Sells 301 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lessened its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up 0.2% of Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $6,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,746,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 29,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,685,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 562,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,018,000 after acquiring an additional 3,740 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 230.9% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 247,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,200,000 after acquiring an additional 172,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total transaction of $61,691.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,328.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total transaction of $61,691.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,328.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 2,151 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $295,418.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,141,570.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,766 shares of company stock worth $656,511 over the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $137.19 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.40. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $122.18 and a 12 month high of $164.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.75 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 17.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 64.04%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PG. Citigroup assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.67.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

