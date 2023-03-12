Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Purchases 9,553 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,088 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,553 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for approximately 0.1% of Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Second Half Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Second Half Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in Walmart by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 129,244 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 10,152 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,507,000. Finally, Greenwood Gearhart Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 136,575 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $17,714,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Price Performance

NYSE WMT opened at $136.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77. The company has a market capitalization of $369.38 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $142.80 and its 200-day moving average is $140.93.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The company had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 15th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.34%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,155,149 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.56, for a total value of $162,367,743.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 263,149,132 shares in the company, valued at $36,988,241,993.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Rachel L. Brand sold 9,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.83, for a total value of $1,323,841.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,086,193.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,155,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.56, for a total transaction of $162,367,743.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 263,149,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,988,241,993.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,131,631 shares of company stock worth $1,303,325,751 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on WMT. Tigress Financial raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Atlantic Securities raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $155.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.44.

Walmart Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

